Visitation for Carol Weinbauer, 91, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Nov. 30, 2019, 3-5 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church, Spokane, Mo., followed by funeral service at 5 p.m. Celebration of Life dinner will proceed services at the church. She will be laid to rest at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home-South, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Nov. 22, 2019.
Carol was born May 7, 1928, in Chicago, Ill, daughter of Erwin and Katherine King Hitzeman.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Jon) Krause, Robert (Afton) Weinbauer, Caren (Rich) Modaff, Marilyn (Carl) Verisario and Nancy (Carl) Adamo.
