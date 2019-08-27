Visitation for Albert “Al” Bagdonas will be held Aug. 28, 2019, 10-11 a.m., in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo. Funeral services will follow visitation, 11 a.m., at Stumpff Funeral Chapel with Father Joji Vincent officiating.
Immediately following the funeral, a celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be held at the Elks Lodge #2505, in Kimberling City, Mo. Burial with full military honors will take place Aug. 29, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. Services were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Aug. 24, 2019.
Al was born Sept. 8, 1927, in Chicago, Ill. He served in the Merchant Marines and Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He earned his Bachelors and Masters from Drake University, where he attended on a football scholarship. He was a member of the team that won the Salad Bowl (now known as the Fiesta Bowl), in 1949, and later earned a player of the decade award.
He retired as a Vice Principal from East High School, in the Des Moines School system, in 1983, and then moved to Kimberling City, Mo., on Table Rock Lake, with his wife, Rhea. Following her death, he remarried Margaret Joan, in 1995.
He was survived by his daughter, Laura Gallagher (Vincent Budway), Carol Craven and R. Linda Meyerhoeffer (Stoney) and two grandsons.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, in Kimberling City, Mo., the American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.