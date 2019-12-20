No service for Roy Leonard Warwick, 82, of Branson West, Mo., will be held, per his request, and his cremains will be taken (when weather permitting) to Bottineau, N.D.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Dec. 13, 2019.
Roy was born March 17, 1937, in Akeroya, Norway, son of Oswald and Dagney Wroldsen Warwick.
Survivors include his sons, Bruce L. (Jonnie Mae) Warwick, of Branson West, Mo. and Brian Roy (Linda Larson) Warwick, of Sioux Falls, S.D. and daughter, Elizabeth Esther Warwick, of Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.