Funeral services for Rachel Lee Narancich, 43, of Franklin, Tenn., will be held Dec. 14, 2019, 11 a.m., at Grace Church Nashville, 1097 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, Tenn 37064, with visitation at 10 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Lindell Cooley.
Interment will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
She died Dec. 10, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Max Narancich, of Franklin, Tenn.; daughter, Abigail “Abbi” Narancich, of Franklin, Tenn.; father, Samuel (Marilyn) Stauffer, of Branson and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Max and Barbara Narancich, of Shell Knob, Mo.
