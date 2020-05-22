A memorial was held May 18, 2020, for Jason Tony Cook, 39, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
He died May 16, 2020
He was born May 24, 1980, the son on of Tina Cook.
He is survived by his wife, Kila (Pack) Cook of Reeds Spring, Mo.; three sons, Calvin Cook of Forsyth, Mo., Jonathan Cook of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Blayn Cook of Reeds Spring, Mo.; daughter, Jessy Cook of Reeds Spring, Mo.; and mother, Tina Marie Jenkins of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
