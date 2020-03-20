A memorial service for Dennis “Herk” Clark Greenwalt, will be held at a later date. Dennis from Kimberling City, Mo. Died March, 13, 2020. He was born Nov. 2, 1943 in Shenandoah, Iowa, the son of Harley and Lucinda (Tripp) Greenwalt.
Herk was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Greenwalt, his parents, step-son Mark Pace and brother Gary Greenwalt.
Survivors include son, Matt (Antoinette) Greenwalt, of Reeds Spring, Mo. step-son, Mike Pace of Raymond, Mo. Daughter, Tiffany Greenwalt of Columbus, Neb.
Brother, Bill (LaVonne) Tripp of Omaha, Neb; sister, Ruth Dwyer of Shenandoah, Iowa.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
