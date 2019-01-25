Celebration of Life for Johnny Clarence Beasley, 67, of Hollister, will be held Feb.10, 2019, 3 p.m., at the Branson Community Center, 201 Compton Dr., Branson. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Jan. 14, 2019.
Johnny was born on March 10, 1951, in Blue Eye, Mo., son of Clarence and Bette Scott Beasley. His joys in life were Chiefs games and the annual birthday float trips with his best friend, Larry Harris. He loved music and reading Louis L’Amour.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard “Butch” Laughlin, William “Billy” Laughlin and Arthur “Wayne” Beasley and sister, Mary “Pauline” Steele.
Survived include the mother of his children, Phyllis “Jeanine” Beasley, of Hollister; daughters, Ginger Beasley, of Forsyth and Jamie and husband, Jeff Davis, of Springfield, Mo.; son, Zac Beasley, of Hollister; sisters, Irene Weeks, of Crane, Mo., JoAnn Beasley, of Branson, and Tami Roten, of Rockaway Beach; brothers-in-laws, John Roten and Bill Steele and six grandchildren.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.