Visitation for Leslie J. Stanturf, of Branson West, Mo., will be held Feb. 1, 2020, 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Friendly Baptist Church, in Branson. Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson.
He died Jan. 28, 2020.
Leslie was born April 10, 1938.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Stanturf and daughters, Kimberly Pittman and Cristy Queck.
