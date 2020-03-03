Funeral services for Carol Sminchak will be held March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., 2020 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo.
On March 6, 2020 at Kutis Funeral Home, St Louis, Mo., Visitation will be held from 11 to 12 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. with burial at Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis, Mo.
Carol died Feb. 29, 2020. She was born on Aug. 15, 1939. In Hermann, Mo. Daughter of Walter and Mildred (Kropp) Junge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Sminchak; one granddaughter, Melissa Diecker and one great grandson, Joseph David Bogaski Jr.
Survivors include three sons, Mike Manbeck of O’Fallon, Mo., Mark (Judi) Walls of Union, Mo. and Joseph Sminchak of O’Fallon, Mo.; and two daughters, Deborah Diecker of O’Fallon, Mo. and Cherri Bogaski (David) of Florissant, Mo.
