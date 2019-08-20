Celebration of Life service for Nancy Rado Dygert, 64, of Branson, will be held Aug. 31, 2019, 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 420 W. Main Street, Branson, followed by a reception downstairs. Arrangements were under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth.
She died Aug. 1, 2019.
Nancy was born March 1, 1955, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of Richard Rado and Laura Rado. At the age of 10, she started playing the harp.
She studied at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music during high school before attending Bowling Green State University of Ohio.
She furthered her harp education with master harp classes at the Paris Conservatory of Music. She moved to Los Angeles where she served as the salon harpist for the Salvi Harp Company of Italy.
She spent 14 years as a freelance harpist, in the Los Angeles and Orange County area. For seven years, she was the harpist for the Crystal Cathedral Hour of Power.
In 1992, they moved to the Branson area where she performed with local entertainers. In the mid-1990’s, she was the founder of the Classics on the Lake series and member of the White River Trio.
She was an avid supporter of the Taneycomo Festival Orchestra, and was principal harpist for the Springfield Symphony from 2001 to 2007. She, also, maintained a private harp studio.
For 20 years, she taught music in the Branson public school system, beginning with kindergarten and later, first, second and third grades, at the Cedar Ridge campus.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Rado and stepfather, Jim Mitchell.
Survivors include her husband, Alan Dygert; sons, Scott Dygert (Jessy Wagner and Judah) and Keith (Chelsea) Dygert; sisters, Sandi (Rick) Good and Sally Duval (Mark Clark); stepsister, Mary Mitchell and one grandson
