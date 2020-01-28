Visitation for Deanna S. Moore Davis, 71, of Kansas City, formerly of Branson, will be held with family Jan. 30, 2020, 10 a.m., in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Jan. 26, 2020.
Deanna was born Oct. 23, 1948, in Fairway, Kan., daughter of Verlin, “Ed”, and Romayne Timberlake Moore.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry; daughter, Lindsay (Fiancé, Justin Gonzales), of Charleston, S.C. and stepdaughter, Lisa Davis.
