Inurnment for Robert “Bob” Eugene Kellerman Sr., 87, of Reeds Spring, Mo., with full military honors, will be held Oct. 11, 2019, 12 p.m., at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Sept. 13, 2019.
Bob was born May 5, 1932, in Flat River, Mo., son of William and Virginia Forrester Kellerman. On Dec. 24, 1955, he married Thelma Louise Hull.
He proudly served our country as a Captain in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #0637.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Eugene Kellerman Jr. and siblings, Thelma Jordan, William Kellerman, John Kellerman, Dorothy Asher and Charles Kellerman.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, of Reeds Spring, Mo.; son, James Mark Kellerman Sr. and significant other Donna Godi, of Kirkwood, Mo.; two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org or Integrity Hospice.
