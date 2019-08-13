Funeral services for Dean Mills, 79, of Branson, will be held Aug. 15, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Keystone Baptist Church, in Reeds Spring, Mo., with Pastor Jim Cantrell officiating.
Visitation will commence at 10 a.m., until service time, at the church. Burial will follow in the Yocum Pond Cemetery with full military rites. Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
He died Aug. 11, 2019.
Dean was born on June 6, 1940, in Chadwick, Mo., son of Leslie and Edna Jenkins Mills. He was a lifelong resident of the area. He had worked most of his life in the automotive business, from tire shops to filling stations and delivery of parts. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was a member of the Keystone Baptist Church, in Reeds Spring, Mo. He was united in marriage to Judy Jones on March 28, 1966, in Reeds Spring, Mo.
Survivors include his wife, of the home; brother, Greg (Janell) Royal, of Springfield, Mo. and sister, Joyce (Gene) Chastain, of Ozark, Mo.
