Services for Susan RoseMary Getman, 75, of Willard, Mo., will be held Nov. 23, 2019, 6:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 5:30 p.m., until service time, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, in Branson, with Pastor Danny Call officiating.She died Nov. 19, 2019.
RoseMary was born on April 13, 1944, in Branson, daughter of Samuel and Lottie Kaneaster.
Survivors include her husband, Johnnie, of the home; sons, Steve Getman (Jenny), of Willard, Larry Getman (Misty), of Kansas City and daughters, Marilyn Lindsey (Scott), of Willard and Barbara Davis (Richard), of Chestnut Ridge.
