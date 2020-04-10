No services will be planned for Jesse Lee Knox, 60, of Hollister, Mo.
He died April 2, 2020.
He was born Oct. 2, 1959, in Huntington Park, Calif., the son of Tommy Lee Knox and Billie Haag.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Paula.
He is survived by his wife Doris Clay; son, John Knox and family of Yankton, S.D.; daughter Melody Clay of Hollister, Mo.; and brother, James Allen and family, of California and Oregon.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.