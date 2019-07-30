Graveside services for Donald Robert Stults, 77, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., were held July 29, 2019 in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., with full military honors by the U.S. Air Force, Whiteman Air Force Base, under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died July 24, 2019.
Don was born July 8, 1942, in Kearney, Neb., son of Clifford R. Stults and Doris Elizabeth Armstrong Stults. He lived in Calif. before moving to Rockaway Beach.
He proudly served aboard Air-Force One as a Presidential Crew Member in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant after 21 years of service. Following his military service, he worked as the Director of Maintenance for the Hemet Unified School District, in Calif. He was a Rotarian and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Judy Jackson and Joan Cook.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Stults, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.; sons, Clifton Stults (Christina), of Golden, Mo. and Corey Stults (Serena), of Kimberling City, Mo. and 10 grandchildren.
