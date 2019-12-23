Services for Betty Hallum, 89, Reeds Spring, Mo., were held Dec. 23, 2019, with Pastor Delbert Davis officiating, at Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo. Burial was in Philibert Cemetery, Kimberling City, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Dec. 18, 2019.
Betty was born April 25, 1930, in Sands Spring, Okla., daughter of Robert and Mabel Waller Witty.
Survivors include her sons, Emile Pete Walker, of Reeds Spring, Mo. and David Hallum (Carol), of Reeds Spring, Mo.; daughters, Hazel Vest (John), of Coffeyville, Kan. and Martha Kent and companion, Wayne Booth, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.