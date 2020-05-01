Janie Sue Wiley, 85, was interred April 18, 2020 in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
She died April 17, 2020. She was born on March 5, 1935 in Haydenburg, Tenn., the daughter of Alonzo Sloan and Ruth (Draper) Sloan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnnie Wiley; one infant daughter; her daughter Donna Wiley; two brothers; and two sisters.
Janie is survived by her children, Johnnie, Jr. “Jay” Wiley, Jason Wiley, Sherri Wiley, Denna Wiley, Joy Beth Wiley, Jodi Burdette, Jill Wiley and Jennifer Doll.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
