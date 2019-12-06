No service for Martha Hogan, 89, of Kimberling City, Mo., is planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Nov. 30, 2019.
Martha was born Aug. 31, 1930, in Granite City, Ill., daughter of Walter and Laura Orr Pearson.
Survivors include her husband, Phillip Hogan, of Kimberling City, Mo.; sons, Mark Guenther (Laura), of Collinsville, Ill. and Patrick Hogan (Penny), of Indianapolis, Ind. and daughters, Erin Landvoght (Tim), of O’Fallon, Ill. and Laura Kofron (Tony), of Pontoon Beach, Ill.
