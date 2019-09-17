Memorial service for Lyman Bryce Gardner II, 31, of Paron, Ark., is being planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Sept. 8, 2019.
Bryce was born July 19, 1988, in Talihina, Okla., son of Lyman Gardner and Valerie Bowling Causey. He was an outdoors man who enjoyed spending time hunting deer, fishing for bass and tracking in the woods.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and uncle.
Survivors include his son, Jayden Gardner; father, of Forsyth, Mo.; mother, Valerie (Ben) Causey, of Paron, Ark.; brother, Nathan Gardner, of Mo.; sister, Vanessa Gardner, of Forsyth, Mo.; half-brother, Crintten Gardner II, of Dell City, Okla.; half-sister, Misty Gardner, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; stepsister, Alyssa Causey, of Little Rock, Ark. and stepbrother, Sam Causey, of Little Rock, Ark.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.