Services for Dorothy Harriet Korzin, 98, of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be private. Arrangements were under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
She died Sept. 7, 2019.
Dorothy was born Jan. 7, 1921, in Syracuse, N.Y., daughter of Guy and Margaret Brubeck Malone. She attended school in North Syracuse and graduated from the North Syracuse High School with the class of 1939. She worked as a waitress for most of her life living in various states. While in Chicago, she met Walter Korzin and they were married Jan. 18, 1981, in Marco Island, Fla. They moved to Kissee Mills, in 1998. She was a member of the Forsyth First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Mark Ghebelian; daughter, Lisa Ghebelian and brothers, Richard and Lawrence Malone.
Survivors include her son, Gary Wallace (Judy), of Marysville, Ohio; daughter, Diana Militell (Melvin), of Plainfield, Ill.; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
