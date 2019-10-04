Celebration of Life for Mary Jean Pfister, 57, of Merriam Woods, Mo., was held Oct. 4, 2019 at The Cabins at Green Mountain, Branson. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Oct. 1, 2019.
Mary was born April 14, 1962, in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of Harry and Dorothy Frindt Cooper.
Survivors include her husband, Kurt Pfister; daughters, Jen Marie Clark, of Branson and Krystal (Ray) Gibson, of Nixa, Mo. and son, Billy Clark, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
