No services for Sanford O’Daniel “Sandy” Barnes, 81, of Branson, are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Jan.12, 2020.
Sandy was born Sept. 10, 1938, in Anadarko, Okla., son of Lee H. Barnes and Lucille Baker Barnes.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Barnes, of Branson; daughter, Sandra Ferdig, of Branson and son, Danny Barnes (Cindy), of Reeds Spring, Mo.
