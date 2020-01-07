Graveside services for Mary Anna Knapp, 84, of Branson, were held Jan. 3, 2020, in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Dec. 31, 2019.
Mary was born on May 23, 1935, in Ironton, Mo., daughter of Ben Russell and Lydia Childers Russell. Survivors include her son, James Knapp, of Edmond, Okla.
