A celebration of life will be held at a later time for Roger Lee Heimerson, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
He died March 8, 2020 at the age of 63.
Roger was born Aug. 5, 1956, in Wichita, Kan., the son of Wilma Pauline (Leach) Heimerson and John Gustaf Heimerson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilma and John Heimerson; a brother, John Russell Heimerson; and a nephew, John Jesse Hamilton.
He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth (Jeff) Wagoner Krehbiel of Pratt, Kan.; and two sisters, Susan (Lloyd) Gilmore of Hollister, Mo. and Kay Lynne Heimerson of Taylor, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
