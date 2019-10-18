Visitation for Dorothy “Dot” Lorraine Tucker, 75, of Branson, will be held Oct. 19, 2019, 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church, in Branson, with Pastor Jeremy Thomas officiating. Inurnment will take place Oct. 25, 2019, 3 p.m., at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Springfield, Mo., under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Oct. 15, 2019. Dot was born June 1, 1944, in Belle, Mo., daughter of Gale and Gertie Reed Leonard.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Tex Tucker; daughters, Ravan Tucker, of Branson, Kathy Battern, of Pompano, Fla., Kristy Moiser, of St. Louis County, Mo. and Melissa Knox, of Atlanta, Ga.. and son, Kevin (Becky) Tucker, of Brighton, Ill.
