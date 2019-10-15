Funeral services for Val Ven Cope, 77, of Forsyth, Mo., were held at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, of Forsyth, Mo., on Oct. 14 and 15, 2019, with burial at Ozarks Memorial Park, in Branson.
He died Oct. 10, 2019.
Val was born May 17, 1942, in Shattuck, Okla., son of Virgil and Margaret Fleming Cope.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Cope, of Forsyth, Mo.; son, Rick Cope (Mona), of Forsyth, Mo. and daughter, Candy Lapour (Jerry), of Ozark, Mo.
