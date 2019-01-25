Celebration of Life for Catherine Dawn McDonald, 58, of Blue Eye, Mo., will be planned at a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Jan. 16, 2019.
Catherine was born Oct. 27, 1960, in Manhattan, N.Y., daughter of Cliffordine “Mickie” McDonald and John Andersen. She busied herself with cooking, making things for the kids, writing stories and memoirs, and caring for everyone’s needs, her family being her main priority. She was a hard worker in food service with a kind and caring heart. She loved her church, her cats, and her friends, Robin Adams and Ron Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Christen McDonald.
Survivors include her partner and best friend, Brett Cadorette, of Blue Eye, Mo.; daughters, Danielle Graham, of Ark. and Kathleen Philblad, of New Hampshire; sons, Jason Philblad, of Orlando, Fla., Eric McDonald, of Blue Eye, Mo. and Nicholas McDonald, of Blue Eye, Mo.; sister, Maureen Roesler, of Ark. and eight grandchildren.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.