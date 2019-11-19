Services for Edna P. Tate, 87, of Branson, were held Nov. 15, 2019, at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, in Forsyth, Mo. Burial was at Snapp Cemetery, Forsyth, Mo.
She died Nov. 13, 2019.
Edna was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Drakesboro, Ky., daughter of John and Bessie Kinkade Hossler.
Survivors include her daughters, Jan Tate-Mudron and Cheryl Tate, of Springfield, Mo. and sons, Rick, of Nashville, Tenn., Mark, of Covina, Calif. and Scott, of Las Vegas, Nev.
