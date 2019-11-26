Memorial service for Eva Jo Jenkins, 79, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held Dec. 1, 2019, 1 p.m., at the Taney County Senior Friendship Center, in Forsyth, Mo.
Inurnment will take place at a later time in Ragsdale Cemetery. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Nov. 21, 2019.
Eva Jo was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Forsyth, Mo., daughter of Elias and Martha Mahr Ragsdale.
Survivors include her son, Chris (Lagena) Jenkins, of Forsyth, Mo.
