A family gathering is being planned for a later time, for Brian Christopher Teague Sr., 50, of Miami, Okla.
He died May 3, 2020.
He was born May 28, 1969, in Miami, Okla., the son of John Max Teague and Joyce Joan Mitchell. His mother preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son, Brian Christopher Teague Jr. of Miami, Okla., daughter, Savannah Hamilton of Miami, Okla., and father, John Max Teague of Clyde, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
