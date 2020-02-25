A celebration of the life for Mary Ann (White) Swanberg will be held March 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Black Oak Grill on the Branson Landing.
She died on Feb. 22, 2020.
Mary Ann was born Oct. 30, 1961 in Springfield, Mo. to Robert J. White and Betty L. (Newton) White.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Raymond White; and one sister, Margarite Whiteknight. Survivors include John Swanberg of Hollister; daughter, Jordan Swanberg of Hollister, brothers, Mike White of Springfield and Robert White of Bolivar; and sisters Deborah White of Bolivar and Shirley Lugeanbeal (Brian) of Fairplay.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
