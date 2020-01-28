No funeral services for Darry Joseph (D.J.) McIntosh, of Galena, Mo., will be planned, per his request. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
He died Jan. 24, 2020.
DJ was born July 21, 1949, in Norwood, Mo., son of Jarold and Maxine McIntosh.
Survivors include his daughter, Bobbi (Stan) Gagnon and ex-wives, Kathy (Ron) Bickel and Sandra Davis.
