Barbara Ann Weathers, 73, of Reeds Spring, Mo., died April 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 12, 1946, in South Haven, Mich., the daughter of Clarence and Irene (Pensinger) Bennett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Jack Bennett.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Thamous “Gordon” Weathers Jr.; son, Gordon (Ladona) Weathers of Reeds Spring; and three brothers: Larry Bennett, Bruce (Beth) Bennett, and Steve Bennett.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.