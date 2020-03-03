A celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Agnes Grant Young, age 81, of Kimberling City, Mo.
Agnes died Jan. 28, 2020.
She was born April 7, 1938, in Oneonta, New York, the daughter of Edwin and Ostrad (Peterson) Grant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Young; son, Michael P. Dillon; and three brothers, Hubert Grant, Fritz Grant, and Al Grant.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristina Smith of Green Forest, Ar. Connie D. Feldt of Reeds Spring, Mo. son, Edwin (Tina) Dillon of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
