Celebration of Life for Deanna Kay Perryman, 59, of Ridgedale, Mo., will be held Oct. 26, 2019, 5 p.m., at the Ridgedale Assembly of God, in Ridgedale, Mo. A potluck will take place; bring what you would like.
Arrangements were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Oct. 2, 2019.
Deanna was born Nov. 29, 1959, in Springfield, Mo., daughter of Lloyd and Glenda Cutbirth Jones.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Lloyd Perryman; son, Eric (Luella) Perryman, of Blue Eye, Mo. and daughter, Shandra (Shaun) Heston, of Hollister.
