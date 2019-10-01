No services for Thomas John Kirk, 79, of Forsyth, Mo., are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Sept. 24, 2019.
Tom was born Nov. 16, 1939, in Elk River, Minn., son of Lester and Lorriane Beaudry Kirk. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors included his wife of 27 years, Linda Kirk; son, Tommy Kirk; daughter, Kimberly Kirk and stepdaughter, Mary Fetter
