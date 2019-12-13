Funeral service for Asher Richard Narancich, 12, of Franklin, Tenn., will be held Dec. 14, 2019, 11 a.m., at Grace Church Nashville, 1097 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, Tenn. 37064, with visitation at 10 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Lindell Cooley. Interment will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
He died Dec. 10, 2019.
Survivors include his father, Max Narancich, of Franklin, Tenn.; sister, Abigail “Abbi” Narancich, of Franklin, Tenn.; grandparents, Max and Barbara Narancich, of Shell Knob, Mo. and Samuel and Marilyn Stauffer, of Branson.
