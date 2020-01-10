Funeral services for John LeRoy Alexander, of Hollister, will be held Jan. 13, 2020, 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 224 Church Rd., Branson, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m., until service time. Bishop Perkins will officiate. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
He died Jan. 8, 2020.
John was born July 19, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, son of Frank Alexander Jr. and Mildred Bennett Alexander.
Survivors include his children, daughter, Joanna (Owen), Knudsen, of Branson and sons, Jeffery Alexander, of Calif., Jayson Alexander, of Hollister, Jordan (Lloyd) Alexander-Holt, of Hollister.
