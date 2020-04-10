A celebration of life party to honor Billy Joe Cheatham will be held at a later date.Billy Joe Cheatham, 90, of Branson, Mo. died April 5, 2020.
He was born Aug. 16, 1929 in Perkins, Okla., the son of Charlie and Icy Cheatham.
He was preceded in death by Thelma Cheatham, his parents and his siblings, Glenn Cheatham, Norris Cheatham and Juanita Gregory.
He is survived by his wife Janet, his children Jyl Goin, of Warsaw, Mo.; Jim (Jennifer) Cheatham Derry, of New Hampshire; Perry (Ashley) Cheatham of St. Louis, Mo.; and Beth (Rex) Hutton, of Austin, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
