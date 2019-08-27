Visitation for Stephen Collins, 85, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Aug. 29, 2019, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. with Dale Thebeau officiating. Burial will be Aug. 29, 2019, 2 p.m., in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield, Mo. 65804 with David Feeler officiating.
Services were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Aug. 24, 2019.
Stephen was born Sept. 25, 1933, in Rolla, Mo., son of Thomas and Faustina Miller Collins. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He had lived in the area approximately 19 years, coming from St. Louis, Mo. He and his wife, owned and operated Insulated Warehouse Builders, Inc. and he was a member of Carpenters Local 2214, St. Louis, Mo.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Holt, of Kimberling City, Mo; daughter, Amy Wells, of Branson West, Mo. and sister, Ruby Feeler, of Rolla, Mo.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 3645, South Avenue, Springfield, Mo. 65807.
