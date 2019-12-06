No service for Gary S. Stogner, 72, of Branson West, Mo., is planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Nov. 27, 2019.
Gary was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Chico, Texas, son of Steven G. and Florence Perkins Stogner.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Stogner, of Branson West, Mo.; son, Kelly Stogner, of Branson; step-son, Todd Murray, of Island Lake, Ill.; daughters, Melissa Stogner, of Aurora, Mo., Joy Lane (Thomas), of Springfield, Mo. and Ashley Stogner, of Crane, Mo. and step-daughter, Traci Lafon, of Branson West, Mo.
