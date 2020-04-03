No service is planned at this time for Glenda Klippel, 70, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died March 28, 2020. She was born July 20, 1949 in Arkansas, the daughter of James and Nina (Padgett) Eskew.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Klippel, her parents, and one brother James R. Eskew.
Survivors include her sons Matthew (Tamra) Hembree of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Clinton (Jennifer) Hembree of Reeds Spring, Mo.; two sisters, Nina Harmon of Texas and Debi Ivie of Washington.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
