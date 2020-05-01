No services are planned for Elva Faye Harpole, 90, of Branson, Mo.
She died April 20, 2020, and her daughter, Lorene Ray, died shortly after.
She was born Oct. 20, 1929 in Denton, Texas, the daughter of Dewey and Gladys (Bush) Wallace.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband, John Harpole.
She is survived by her daughter, LaJuan Gann of Bedford, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.