Memorial gathering for Nikolina Nadine Davis, 42, of Harrison, Ark., will take place in the spring of 2020.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Oct. 29, 2019.
Nikolina was born on Feb. 10, 1977, in Omaha, Neb., daughter of Dan Noden and Jaina Johnson Olesen.
Survivors include her son, Adryan Ginnaty, of Harrison, Ark.; love of her life, Jamie Ginnaty, of Harrison, Ark.; mother, of Harrison, Ark. and father and stepmother, Dan and Jane Noden, of Bellevue, Neb.
