Funeral services for Lola Shipman, 76, of Branson, were held March 29, 2018 at the Stumpff Funeral Chapel in Crane. Sam Kaunley officiated. Burial will be at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Wichita, Kan.
She died March 25, 2018.
Lola was born on July 1, 1941, in Oblong, Ill., daughter of George Wallace and Jean Rountree Gill. She lived in the area for the past 30 years coming from Wichita, Kan. She was a secretary and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Carl Shipman.
Survivors include brothers, Sam Gill, of Long Island, N.Y. and Vernon Burkhalter, of Diboll, Texas and sister, Frances Willoughby.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary of Hope, 1790 Bee Creek Road, Branson, Mo. 65616.
