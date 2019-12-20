Celebration of Life for Mary Emma Watson, 76, of Omaha, Ark., will be held Dec. 18, 2019, 11 a.m., at Eagle Heights Baptist Church, in Harrison, Ark., with Zach Pitney and Pastor Kennith Stacy officiating. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Dec. 14, 2019.
Mary was born Nov. 7, 1943, in Walnut Ridge, Ark., daughter of Elmore Bob and Mary Edna Tarlton White.
Survivors include her husband, Jerome Barrett, of the home and children, Mickey (Kathy) Watson, of Loves Park, Ill., Jeff (Pam) Watson, of Sardis, Tenn., Kim Watson, of Harrison, Ark., Rae Ann (Doug) Baker, of Omaha, Ark. and Eric (Debbi) Watson, of Forsyth, Mo.
