Celebration of Life for Sandra Denise Roberts, 67, of Harrison, Ark., will be held Oct. 19, 2019, 2 p.m., at Harrison Park, in Harrison, Ark.
It will be a potluck, bring what you want to share.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Oct. 4, 2019.
Sandra was born May 24, 1952, in Endicott, N.Y., daughter of George and Helen Johnston.
Survivors include her daughter, Cresslyn Roberts, of Harrison, Ark.
