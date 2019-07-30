Celebration of Life service for Duane Laramore, 81, of Branson, will be held Aug. 1, 2019, 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church, in Branson. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., until service time, at the church.
Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
He died July 27, 2019.
Duane was born July 13, 1938, in Texarkana, Texas, son of William Moss and Hazel Embree Laramore.
He had been a resident of the Branson area for 25 years. He retired as an Aero Space Engineer with NASA. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Branson, member of NARFE, a volunteer where he facilitated classes for NAMI, a volunteer for the Life Center and Grief Share, both at First Baptist Church, a volunteer at Bridge of Faith Community Church, in Rockaway Beach and was on the board at the Branson Senior Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Carrilee Laramore; daughter, Sherri Lee Laramore; four brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Laramore, of the home; son, Monte Laramore (Kristen), of Tampa, Fla.; step-children, Linda Brown, of Maple Grove, Minn., Judy Rasmussen, of Glendale, Wis., Bob Rasmussen, of Prescott, Ariz. and Lisa Lovgren, of Belmond, Iowa; sisters, Martha Sue Cox, of N.M. and Rosemary Laramore, of Ore.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Bridge of Faith Community Church, 296 Lake Street, Rockaway Beach, Mo. 65740.
