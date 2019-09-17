No services for Judith “Judy” Ann Perez, 78, of Branson, are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Sept. 3, 2019.
Judy was born July 29, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of John and Marie Oirgen Minarsch. She was known as a great cook and loved watching old movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Minarsch.
Survivors include her daughter, Margaret (Eric) Anderson, of Branson; sister, Dorothy Minarsch, of Downers Grove, Ill.; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
